NCIS Locks George Schenck and Frank Cardea As New Showrunners

CBS has tapped George Schenck and Frank Cardea to be the new showrunners for their Navy crime drama NCIS. The duo will be taking control of the show after the sudden passing of Gary Glasberg back in September.

“The NCIS family suffered a tragic loss with the sudden passing of our showrunner, Gary Glasberg,” Schenck and Cardea said in a statement. “It’s with heavy hearts that we assume his duties. We are fortunate to be surrounded by an incredibly talented and dedicated cast and crew, which will make the transition that much easier. Thank you to the NCIS fans for the outpouring of love we have all received.”

Schenck and Cardea have been attached to the show as writers since Season 1 when it first aired in 2003. The duo has combined to write 50 episodes of NCIS, according to Variety.

They have been writing partners since 1977. In that time they have created five network series on their own and served as the showrunners on several different projects.

When Glasberg passed, the NCIS team released a statement: “Gary was our rock, our cheerleader, our team captain. He inspired us with his leadership, his creative instincts and keen insight. NCIS will not be the same without him, and each of us will miss his smiling face and unwavering humor, which lifted us every day.”

Gary Glasberg served as the executive producer/showrunner of NCIS and creator/executive producer of NCIS: New Orleans. He passed away on September 28 in Los Angeles at the age of 50. He first joined on as the showrunner in 2011, and went on to lead the series to become the #1 drama series in the world and finishing at #1 on U.S. television for five consecutive seasons.

President of entertainment for CBS Glenn Geller stated: “Today is an overwhelmingly sad day for NCIS, CBS and anyone who was blessed to spend time with Gary Glasberg. We have lost a cherished friend, gifted creative voice, respected leader and, most memorably, someone whose warmth and kindness was felt by all around him. Our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife, Mimi, his two sons and all his family and friends.”

NCIS has continued to be one of the biggest television draws. The series averages 17.1 million viewers total, according to Nielsen’s Live-plus-7 ratings.

We congratulate George Schenck and Frank Cardea and wish them the best of luck in running CBS’ NCIS going forward.

