A Pregnant Natalie Portman Stars In New Video

Natalie Portman shows off her baby bump in an artful new music video from English singer-songwriter James Blake.

The clip for “My Willing Heart,” which was directed by Anna Rose Holmer, was filmed before the February birth of her daughter Amelia, Portman’s second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

The black-and-white clip shows the 35-year-old actress laying in bed, swimming and sitting in her underwear with her pregnant belly on full display.

Blake’s tasteful, melodic electronics make the clips a poignant, beautiful look at Portman’s pregnancy just before giving birth to Amelia.

Daily Mail points out that the Star Wars and Thor star’s five-year-old son Aleph, also makes an appearance in the clip.

This has been one of Portman’s first public activities in 2017. She skipped out on the Academy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress for the acclaimed biopic Jackie, due to her pregnancy.

She’s also notably absent from the cast of Thor: Ragnarok. Portman played Thor’s love interest scientist Jane Foster in the series’ previous two films.

Despite not appearing in that film, fans can also see her in the upcoming film Song to Song soon. The drama, which co-stars Ryan Gosling, premiered at South by Southwest on March 10.

The song in the video was taken from Blake’s 2016 album The Colour in Anything.

Watch the Portman-starring video for “My Willing Heart” below.

[h/t Daily Mail]