Nancy O’Dell Splits From Husband After 11 Years Of Marriage

Another Hollywood marriage is coming to an end. Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell is splitting with her husband, Keith Zubchevich. The two were married for 11 years, and wed in a small ceremony exchanging vows they wrote themselves.

“Nancy filed for legal separation in early September. It’s very amicable and they talk every day. Their main priority is their three children,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

News of the split comes about a week after Access Hollywood revealed that O’Dell was one of the women Donald Trump referred to in the tape released of his lewd comments that have caused a serious uproar.

Earlier this week O’Dell addressed the video in a statement, saying “I released a statement on Saturday and I truly mean what I said. There is no room for objectification of women, or anybody for that matter, not even in the ‘locker room.’ The conversation has got to change because everybody deserves respect no matter the gender or setting. And as a mom, well I have to add that our kids — especially our young girls — need to know that their hard work, their achievements, their intelligence, their heart, are most important. And those things will not go unnoticed.”

It’s being said that their split has nothing to do with the release of the tapes.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com