A Naked Russian Man Crashes The Met Gala

Aside from the celebrity presence at the 2017 Met Gala, there was a surprise guest that shocked many.

According to Page Six, a Russian performance artist crashed the event without a black tie — or any other piece of clothing for that matter. The artist was reportedly carried naked in a clear box past gaping well-heeled patrons and planted on the red carpet in front of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich, 41, was folded up nude inside the rectangular Plexiglass container in the back of a black SUV when the vehicle pulled up outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan around 8:30 p.m. Monday, video shows.

Two very stoic men in suits opened the vehicle’s trunk and carried him out in the sealed container and put him down on the red carpet to the event.

Guest were briefly confused until security threw a white sheet over the box and dragged it off.

One Twitter user witnessed the entire incident writing, “Yeah – what? We saw the box get taken out of an SUV, toward the carpet, then covered and taken away before the police swarmed.” She even shared a quick video. Check it out below:

@Ayeshahakki Yeah – what? We saw the box get taken out of an SUV, toward the carpet, then covered and taken away before the police swarmed. pic.twitter.com/ecq7yPcLqY — Brooke McDaniel (@BrookeAMcDaniel) May 2, 2017

The wacky artist was eventually forced out of his container when firefighters used a saw to cut it open, police said.

Pavlov-Andreevich was arrested and charged with public lewdness, obstruction of governmental administration, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He told authorities the stunt was an act of artistic expression.

The artist’s Facebook page says he is from Moscow and that his au natural performance was the final of five similar ones in a series titled “Foundling.”

He previously had been dropped off nude in a clear box at events such as Christie’s Vanity Fair party in London in 2015.

According to his Web site, the artist likes to get naked for his work.

In 2013, he was hung naked in a net strung from the ceiling of a room for seven hours, and posed getting on a bus on the street without any clothes on.

Related News:

[H/T Page Six]