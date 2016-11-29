MythBusters Spin-Off Netflix Series White Rabbit Project Just Released A New Trailer

The official trailer for Mythbusters spin-off Netflix show, White Rabbit Project, has dropped and it looks totally awesome.

While it isn’t an official continuation of the Mythbusters franchise, the shows is being advertised in a way that sounds familiar to fans of the wildly popular original series. “The coolest tech. The weirdest weapons. The craziest escapes. Three science-loving sleuths put them under the microscope.”

Several members of the original M7 Build Team have joined forces with Netflix to bring an all new show that debunks some of the world’s most popular myths. Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara have given the first look at the series, which will see the trio “go down the rabbit hole on the Internet” in order to test various concepts.

The official synopsis for the shows reads:

“In the Netflix series, the three head down the rabbit hole to investigate weird and wonderful events from pop culture, science, and history. Under their microscope are topics as diverse as jailbreaks, superpower technology, heists and crazy world war two weapons. In each episode the hosts immerse themselves in experiments, builds and tests as they sleuth the truth behind these and other well googled themes.”

The all-new trailer for White Rabbit Project teases a look at Belleci, Byron, and Imahara risking injury on luge tracks and racetracks. They are also seen shooting flames, shooting guns, and there is even a jousting scene. One episode appears to feature the gang recreating the D.B. Cooper hijacking.

White Rabbit Project hails from the team at Beyond Productions, who also produced Mythbusters.

It was announced back in 2014 that Byron, Belleci, and Imahara were no longer with MythBusters. The series ran for 15 seasons after first premiering back in 2003. The series has been nominated for 8 Primetime Emmys.

The Science Channel is continuing the original series as MythBusters: The Search, which will be in a reality competition format to name the replacement hosts, according to Screen Crush.

Check out the official trailer for the all-new Netflix series above.

The entire first season of White Rabbit Project is set to premiere on Netflix on December 9.

Are you excited to watch White Rabbit Project on Netflix?

[H/T Screen Crush]