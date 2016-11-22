Multiple Strange Objects Spotted Leaving The Moon In Video

An eerie video has surfaced on the Internet showing what looks like a large group of UFO’s leaving the moon.

The footage is of unknown origins but was shared by a conspiracy theorist and appears to show the moon’s surface with a seemingly endless amount of spaceships taking off all at once. The video was taken during the super moon earlier in November and claims that the spaceships are going around and behind the lunar surface, which many believe that the ships are stationed on the moon to protect them from humans, according to Daily Mail.

“In an amazing video uploaded to YouTube on November 13 by Geri Vigil alleged UFOs can be seen leaving the moon,” YouTube user Mister Enigma wrote. “It looks as though there could be hundreds of them, but the jury is still out on whether this is some kind of optical illusion.”

While some people were of the belief that the video genuinely captures footage of UFO’s leaving the moon’s surface, there are others that are skeptical.

“UFOs are NOT what you’re seeing. It is a phenomenon seen anytime you look at the moon’s edge,” photographer John Biondo wrote in the caption space on the YouTube video. “I have lots of telescope time. You see this all the time, it’s called Chromatic Aberration. (Google it) You see it more when the lens is out of focus as well, such as in this video.”

One skeptic wrote: “This is just an optical illusion. It happens when the air’s humidity is high and the light from the moon gets distorted or multiple light sources/bright objects in the distance on the earth gets reflected.”

Another video had a simple explanation for what is seen in the video: “That’s dust on the lense. The moon moves, the dust changes from bright moon to dark background. Clean your stuff please.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think this video actually captured UFO’s leaving the moon?

[H/T YouTube: Geri Vigil, Mirror UK, Daily Mail]