Mr. T Reveals His True Legal Name

Mr. T has finally revealed his true legal name. The Rocky III star joined Conan on Thursday evening to dish on his official moniker.

“First name ‘Mister,’ middle name is that period, last name ‘T,’” he said.

While he might’ve sounded like he was joking, the 64-year-old actor maintained that he was telling the truth.

“The IRS addresses me as Mr. T,” he said. “It’s not a nickname. It’s not no rapper name, I’m legit. On my global TSA: Mr. T. My passport: Mr. T. And my birth certificate: Mr. T.”

The A-Team alum also spoke out about his bout with T-cell lymphoma cancer back in 1995, and how the circumstances of his situation tested his faith.

“My faith was tested like Job. That’s the message I try to tell other people, just because you believe in God, serve God, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, people gotta realize, it don’t mean things not gonna happen to you…I believed in God when cancer come to me. Now when I speak, I speak with authority because I’ve been there.

He continued by saying: “Mr. T. been to chemo, Mr. T been to radiation, hair fall out…but he’s back. Now I can give hope when I go to the hospital, see the sick kids with cancer, tell them, don’t quit…I serve God.”

Mr. T also donated his entire Dancing With the Stars salary to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospital’s for Children, according to Fox News. He also revealed during his interview with Conan that he has learned one of the most important teachings from the Bible: “Stay humble and be concerned for the less fortunate… I take food down to the homeless. I don’t call up the press and say, look at me! My mother told me, son, if nobody else know, God knows. I do it for his glory.”

“I had to practice what I preached,” he said. “I try to use my experience and the fact that I grew up in the ghetto — I tell people you don’t have to rob or steal to get out of the ghetto. I was diagnosed with cancer — I tell people you don’t have to commit suicide. We’ve got good medicine now. I want people to draw strength from me.”

