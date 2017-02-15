Mother And Daughter Team Busted In Prostitution Ring

A mother and daughter duo was arrested in Kissimmee, Florida for running a prostitution ring.

57-year-old Tanja Gammon, and her 31-year-old daughter, Darcel Gammon, were arrested on Tuesday by the police after the authorities happen to notice an ad on backpage.com for their “services,” according to The Smoking Gun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two posted the advertisement under the name “Tamara,” and described her as a 38-year-old “SeXy MILF” with an “Awesome Attitude & Personality” who had a serious aversion to the “taste of Latex.”

Law enforcement authorities set up an undercover sting operation to bring Tanja and Darcel to justice.

A cop contacted the number listed on the backpage.com ad and the alleged prostitutes told him to go to the Motel 6 for a 30-minute encounter that was going to cost him $100.

“When I arrived…I knocked on the door and was greeted by Tanja, who was wearing lingerie,” the officer wrote in the affadavit.

The officer continued by writing, “Tanja said to get comfortable and retrieved a condom from her purse.”

Moments later, Tanja thrusted towards the officer and placed his hand on her vaginal area.

“You got to make sure I don’t have a d*ck,” she said to the undercover cop, according to the affadavit.

Shortly after she briefly expoesd the officer’s penis, other law enforcement officers on standby rushed in to place her under arrest.

“I didn’t take the money yet, I didn’t take the money yet!” Tanja yelled as she was being put in handcuffs. “So it really doesn’t matter!”

As the police were searching the premises, they discovered Tanja’s daughter Darcel in the bathroom. She was also wearing lingerie and was later taken into custody.

“Darcel was also dressed in lingerie and it was clear that she was inside the bathroom listening and looking out for Tanja,” the undercover cop wrote.

While turning tricks at the Motel 6, Tanja and Darcel reportedly took turns as lookout. Tanja reportedly told a deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as she was being driven to the station that she “knew I was a cop and that I called her first but she knew better than to call back.”

What was your reaction after hearing that a mother and daughter were teaming up to run a prostitution ring?

Up Next: Father Recalls His Final Words to 10-Year-Old Son Killed on Waterslide | Ricki Lake Reveals ‘Beloved Soulmate’ Has Died After Mental Health Struggle | ‘Making A Murderer’ Prosecutor Reveals Never-Before-Seen Proof Of Steven Avery’s Guilt

[H/T New York Post, The Smoking Gun]