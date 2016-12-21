Morgan Freeman Becomes The Voice Of Jarvis, Mark Zuckerberg’s AI System

It looks like the next big advancement in technology is finally here and it sounds just like Morgan Freeman. Or, at least, the new tech is built into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s house. Zuckerberg built an advanced AI system to help control his home and asked Morgan Freeman if he wouldn’t mind recording the voice.

The AI system named Jarvis after the advanced AI system from Marvel’s Iron Man, is a unique program that controls lights, music, temperature, security, and other systems inside the Zuckerberg home. It also has the ability to speak to the Zuckerbergs for certain features.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Zuckerberg first introduced Jarvis, he put the question of its voice in the hands of the Facebook community. Who’s voice should replace the computerized female voice that the program was initially built with?

Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. who plays Tony Stark in the Marvel Universe offered to be the voice of Jarvis for a change. However, his conditions were that Paul Bettany, who plays the voice of the original Jarvis – and eventually Vision – in the Marvel movies, would be the one who would be paid for the recordings. That money would then be donated to a charity of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s choice.

Though charity is always a good choice, Facebook decided to go a different route. The majority of the 50,000 people who offered suggestions said that none other than Morgan Freeman should be the voice of the real-life Jarvis.

So, after Zuckerberg asked Freeman, and the rest is history. Neither Zuckerberg nor Freeman has said if there was any financial agreement attached to Freeman’s participation in the program.

Now Zuckerberg is currently working and adapting an advanced AI system that speaks like Morgan Freeman – which is only natural given Freeman’s high-quality voice and narrative ability. Watch the video below for a more in-depth look into Zuckerberg’s Jarvis.

[H/T Fast Company]