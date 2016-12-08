Mom Shares Cute Photo With Son, But There Is More To It Than We Think

Mommy blogger Sophia Cachia shared a photo on social media that has absolutely been blowing up the Internet.

On Wednesday, Melbourne-based Cachia posted a seemingly harmless photo of her son on Instagram. At the viewer’s first glance, the image appears to be nothing more than a tender moment between Cachia and her child. However, upon reading the caption, the photo isn’t exactly what it seems.

Cachia shared the photo with this hilarious message: “To the naked eye, this looks like your standard cute photo of Bobby & I. This photo was in fact captured whilst I was taking a poo. Just thought I’d let you all know. Especially for all those planning on having children soon. This. Is. Your. Life. Goodnight.”

Since sharing on Instagram, Cachia’s photo has received more than 7k likes and almost 400 comments from her 153k followers.

Many of the fellow mothers expressed how they identified with the humorous moment, while other future moms voiced their concern about what they were getting themselves into.

“Story of my life! Glad I’m not the only one,” one social media user wrote.

Another woman wrote, “To them you’re their mumma and they don’t care where the cuddles happen. It’s all lovely really even on the loo.”

“I’m going to remind you of this next time you think I should start a family,” one woman wrote while tagging another friend on Instagram.

Cachia isn’t afraid to be brutally honest about her life on social media. The profile section on her Instagram reads: “This is ME. Boobs, pubes & all. Mum. Wife. Self proclaimed legend.”

MONDAY’S GLAM SQUAD✨ By @bobbymaccachia Making this tired mumma look fresh as fek whilst sitting naked on the toilet doing my morning wee. I’d be so lost without you babe! 💋 A video posted by SOPHIE CACHIA (@theyoungmummy) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:29pm PST

To keep up with Cachia’s blog, go here. She also has a YouTube channel, subscribe to Sophia’s channel here.

