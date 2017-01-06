Mom Films Video of Herself Hiding From Her Quadruplets in the Pantry

One mom is showing the real side of motherhood.

Ashley Gardner shared a video of herself hiding in her pantry from her kids who wouldn’t leave her alone and we totally get it. Sometimes you just need a moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She posted a clip to YouTube that lasts about 34 seconds with her quadruplets sticking their fingers under the door trying to get to her.

“Dad’s out shoveling the driveway. Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the night,” she begins saying in the video.

“So I’m hiding in the pantry. Eating a treat. Is that wrong?”

“They don’t ever go away,” she continues. “They want everything you have. See? She’s always there.”

The video ends with the cutest little “Hi!” you’ve ever heard.

Someone give this mom an award!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.