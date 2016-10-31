Model Danielle Knudson Rocks Full Baywatch Gear For Halloween

Canadian model Danielle Knudson paid tribute to Pamela Anderson and rocked a full-on Baywatch costume for a Halloween party this weekend. The outfit was complete with the signature red one-piece swimsuit, a whistle around her neck, and a flotation device in hand.

The 27-year-old model posted a trio of pics from the Halloween party for Treats Magazine. The first photo Knudson posted was shared on Instagram with the caption: “Pamela is back for another Halloween #offDuty #pamelaanderson #NoIWontSaveYou #halloween #LA.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

✨💛❤️💛✨ Pamela is back for another Halloween #offDuty #pamelaanderson #NoIWontSaveYou 😜 #halloween #LA A photo posted by daniellekn (@danielleknudson1) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:10pm PDT

The second post Knudson shared on Instagram was a video showing her still in her Baywatch outfit standing in front of a large photo with Pamela Anderson and many other celebrities.

Along with Danielle Knudson, there were many other celebrities who rocked some pretty awesome Halloween costumes. To check out How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris and his family’s costumes, go here. To see Patton Oswalt and his daughter’s DC comics Halloween costumes, go here. And also, be sure to check out WWE superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella’s hilarious Halloween video, go here.

According to Knudson’s Instagram, she went to another star-studded Halloween party over the weekend in which she dressed up as an Egyptian goddess. The Halloween bash was at the Casamigos, and there were a slew of celebrities there including Charlotte McKinney, Hillary Duff, and Paulina Gretzky. The latter of which was wearing quite the sexy costume herself that were borderline NSFW!

She posted a video on social media with the caption: “Catch LA No big deal made it on the wall of catch #pamelaanderson #famous #haha Vide; @jelena.marija @markbirnbaum @eugeneremm #halloween #la #catchLa.”

The third and final Instagram post was a group photo. Knudson shared the snap with the caption: “Treats Magazine…Last night was fun @whit.lloyd @darrendzienciol @jelena.marija @coraskinner…#treatsmagazine #halloween #la #treats #fun #friends #love #aboutlastnight.”

What are your thoughts about Danielle Knudson’s Baywatch costume?

[H/T Instagram : danielleknudson1]