What MMA Fighter War Machine Told His Porn Star Ex-Girlfriend Revealed

The threatening comments that MMA fighter War Machine made to his porn star ex-girlfriend while beating her.

War Machine, whose birth name is Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, is currently on trial facing 34 felony charges that include kidnapping, attempted murder, and sexual assault.

In August of 2014, he found his former significant other Christy Mack in bed with another man. War Machine then allegedly severely beat the man and then turned his anger towards Mack. The adult film actress was left with a lacerated liver, broken nose, fractured eye socket, missing teeth, and leg injuries, according to Daily Mail.

On Monday, the other man, Corey Thomas, told the Las Vegas court what War Machine said to Mack as he stood over her beaten body.

“This is it. I’ve got to kill you now,” Thomas told the court, according to Las Vegas Review Journal.

War Machine and Thomas were engaged in a 12-minute fight. During the altercation,

“He bit me there on the cheek and I could feel the bite. And once it registered I was getting bitten, then I put my hands back up to try and break him off my face and then he hit me on the arm.”

Thomas believed that he was going to die after being put in a choke hold by the trainer fighter.

“I’m looking up at the ceiling thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to die in Christy’s bathroom. That’s not how I’m going out.’”

Thomas, who owns a digital media company, claims that he was able to escape because of his previous unarmed defense training and high school wrestling experience.

As for Mack, she was able to escape after War Machine went to the kitchen in order to find a knife to kill her. She ran to the neighbor’s home while naked and bleeding.

After the alleged attack that went down in Las Vegas, War Machine was arrested a week later in Simi Valley, a suburb of Los Angeles. Since that time, he has been in Nevada state custody.

During his MMA fighting career, War Machine went 14-5 as a welterweight.

