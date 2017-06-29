Tom Cruise Poses With Superman for Mission: Impossible 6 Photo

Mission: Impossible 6 is currently filming, bringing back long time collaborators Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie for another high-octane espionage action adventure.

As with any Mission: Impossible movie, Cruise and company are providing some nice teases about what kind of stunt work and action set pieces we’ll see in the movie – and today’s offering is a behind-the-scenes look at M:I6 that will make fans geek out!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christopher McQuarrie posted the photo to his Instagram account earlier today: The photo is seemingly taken in Paris, France, as we can see the Eiffel Tower lighting up the background. It looks as though Cruise is about to embark on some kind of base jumping or rappelling stunt sequence – and with him is Superman himself, Henry Cavill!

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Cavill is sporting a Burt Reynolds moustache and looks like he is suited up to be right in the middle of the action, alongside Cruise. Besides being Superman, Cavill also has a lot of newfound cred in the spy/espionage genre: the actor played CIA man Napoleon Solo in the 2015 movie reboot of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Cavill’s version of solo was a suave and cool spy guy; his Mission: Impossible 6 character looks a lot more… rustic.

MORE Mission: Impossible: