Missing California Mom Was Found Chained On The Side Of The Road

Sherri Papini has been reunited with her family, but the circumstances surrounding her return are coming out and they are reportedly heartbreaking, according to PEOPLE.

Reports are surfacing that the missing California mother was chained and “beaten up” on the side of road according to The Sacramento Bee.

“CHP is on scene and advised that she is chained to something,” a radio dispatcher said to an officer on Thanksgiving morning. “CHP is advising that she is heavily battered.”

Papini was treated at Shasta County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being saved.

During a news conference held on Friday morning, Papini’s sister Sheila Koester refused to answer questions about her sister’s condition. “Right now she has been through a very traumatic event and needs time with her family,” Koester said in a statement. “We’re all very, very, very excited, very, very relieved and just very thankful for getting our Sherri back.”

Police are searching for two women driving an SUV and warned that they are armed and dangerous.

“The California Highway Patrol was able to connect her to her husband via cellphone, and he immediately started responding …of course, she was very emotional to be released and hear her husband’s voice and then, a few hours later, to be reunited with him.”

