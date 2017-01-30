Miss Columbia Burns Steve Harvey At Miss Universe 2017

At this year’s Miss Universe pageant, Miss Columbia totally burned host Steve Harvey when she had the opportunity to confront him on stage.

As many may remember, Steve Harvey made an awful mistake in announcing that Miss Columbia was the winner of the pageant when the crown actually was supposed to go to Miss Philippines. Moments after mistakenly announcing that Ariadna Gutierrez, Miss Columbia was the victor, Harvey awkwardly corrected himself in what made for one of the most monumental mishaps in the show’s history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In this year’s competition, the Family Feud host eventually came face to face with Andrea Tovar, this year’s Miss Colombia. Harvey announced her as one of the top 13 finalists, and the following interaction between the two of them was absolutely incredible.

Harvey joked to Tovar saying, “I want you to marry my son.” He then proceeded to ask what his reputation was like in her country after last year’s gaffe, according to USA Today.

“You want the truth?” Tovar said in response.

“No, just lie to me,” Harvey said as he cringed at what Tovar might say.

“A lot of people hate you,” Tovar said while the crowd erupted into laughter. “But I love you!”

Tovar continued to answer the question in Spanish. Harvey jokingly said in response: “Is that a death threat?”

Shortly after Tovar exited the stage, Harvey was in for another surprise. The next finalist he had to announce was, you guessed it, Miss Philippines.

“Oh God, I can’t believe this is happening again, this is crazy,” Harvey said as he greeted Miss Philippines, Maxine Medina, on stage.

The other finalists included the beautiful ladies from Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand, and Miss USA’s Deshauna Barber.

The winner of the competition was 23-year-old dental student Iris Mittenaere, Miss France. Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, was the runner-up in the competition while Tovar came in third.

What was your reaction after hearing Miss Columbia’s epic burn on Steve Harvey?

Up Next: Kourtney Kardashian Dynamites The Internet With Nude Pool Snapchat Photo | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Adorable Kiss Video After SAG Awards Loss | Kate Beckinsale Shares Revealing Photo Where She Gets To ‘Aim’ Her ‘Arse’ | Video Of Mischa Barton Rambling Incoherently And Losing Her Mind Released | Ocean’s 8 First Look Image Features Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna | Ariel Winter Is A Vision In Gold When Locking Lips With Levi Meaden

[H/T USA Today]