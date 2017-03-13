A Mischa Barton Sex Tape Has Surfaced, And The Starting Bid Is $500,000

A sex tape featuring Mischa Barton has surfaced and is reportedly being shopped around to various porn sites in Hollywood.

According to Daily Mail, the video shows the 31-year-old actress having sex with a “dark haired man,” and a slew of x-rated websites are considering making an offer to purchase the rights to the footage.

The starting bid for the Mischa Barton sex tape is $500k.

A sex-tape broker named Kevin Blatt says that he was approached by a third party that had the video.

“The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000,” Blatt said.

According to Kevin Blatt, several of the most highly visited pornographic websites have expressed interest in the tape.

“I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer,” he said.

Because of the explicit nature of the tape, many have questioned whether the female on the video is actually the former The OC star. However, Blatt maintains that the woman is most definitely Mischa.

“I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion,” he said. “She’s seen performing a sex act on a guy and can be seen having sex in various positions.”

In the x-rated clip, Barton is reportedly wearing a gray hoodie and nothing else. The man she is having sex with is in a black t-shirt, and they were taped in what appears to be a bedroom believed to be in Hollywood.

Given that Mischa Barton has had two highly publicized unfortunate incidents caught on camera earlier this year, sources close to her have said that this situation could have a severely detrimental impact on her emotional state.

“This is the last thing Mischa needs. Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now.”

One of Mischa’s incidents was when she appeared to be on a drug-fueled rant that showed her yelling obscenities while hanging onto a fence. In mid-February, Mischa found herself making headlines once again after she crashed a U-Haul truck into an apartment building.

Are you shocked that there is a Mischa Barton sex tape being shopped around Hollywood?

