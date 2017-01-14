Miley Cyrus Spotted In Full Pink Unicorn Getup With Liam Hemsworth

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth were spotted on Thursday night, and you will not believe what the “Wrecking Ball” singer was wearing.

While attending the Flaming Lips album release party, Cyrus went full unicorn in her pink and white onesie, flashy pair of pink sunglasses, and a gold tiara.

Lazzzzz night @ The Flaming Lips album release partayyyy! OCXY MLODY is out today!!!!! GO GET DAT SHIT! we gots a song on durrrrr called ” We A Famly” ! (For obvious reasons) 🦄🐷🐭 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Miley’s beau, Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, was also sporting some vibrant color as he wore a multi-hued vest on top of a gray hoodie.

On Friday, Miley shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram. The 24-year-old singer posted the snap with the caption: “Lazzzzz night @ The Flaming Lips release partayyy! OCXY MLODY is out today!!!!!! GO GET DAT SH*T! we gots a song on durrrr called ‘We A Family’ ! (For obvious reasons).”

Cyrus also posted a tribute to Flaming Lips lead singer Wayne Coyne in honor of the musician’s upcoming birthday.

The two became good friends after Miley sent Coyne a birthday shoutout on social media back in 2014.

“I tweeted her back my phone number and said, ‘Text me,’” Coyne said. “Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say, ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re always in each other’s lives.”

Given that the pair is close enough to discuss when they are peeing and other personal details, Coyne explained that they have regularly discussed their drug use.

“[A$AP Rocky had] just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid,” he said. “In between, Miley was whispering, ‘He’s never really taken acid. He’s just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.’ He would keep talking and she would go, ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty.”

The former Disney channel star captioned the collage of pics with the caption: “Yaaaaas! LIFE IS A CELEBRATION!!!!! happy f*ckin birthday @waynecoyne5 & @liamhemsworth !!!!! SO MUCH LOVE & MAGIC!”

Yaaaaaas! LIFE IS A CELEBRATION!!!! ❤️💚💛💙💜 happy fuckin birthday @waynecoyne5 & @liamhemsworth !!!!! SO MUCH LOVE & MAGIC! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:20am PST

