Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Video Response To Hillary Clinton’s Loss

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus shared her reaction to Hillary Clinton’s loss in the Presidential race, and she is absolutely devastated.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer posted her tearful response on social media. Even though she was distraught that Clinton was defeated, she stated that she will accept Donald Trump as the new President of the United States.

Miley has been vocal during the election process about her support for both Democratic nominees Bernie Sanders and then Hillary Clinton. She also has been outspoken about her disdain for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“I still think that in her lifetime that she deserves to be the first female President, and that’s what makes me so sad,” Miley said. “I just wish she had an opportunity because she’s fought for so long, and because I believe her when she says she loves this country. This is all she’s ever done to make this country better.”

“We accept everyone and who they are, and so Donald Trump I accept you,” Miley continued. “And this hurts to say, but I even accept you as the President of the United States, and that’s fine, that’s fine because I think now I want to be a hopeful hippie.”

The 23-year-old musician then went on to express her appreciation for President Barack Obama for his service.

“And President Obama, Mr. Obama, I want to say thank you for everything you’ve done in this past 8 years,” she said.

Miley then pleaded with Donald Trump to treat people with “love,” “compassion,” and “respect.” She even told him to reach out to her if he ever wants to have an open discussion with someone that believes differently than he does.

“But please, please just treat people with love, and treat people with compassion, and treat people with respect, and I will do the same for you,” Miley said to Donald Trump. “And, anyway, anything you ever want to talk about or understand, maybe people that don’t think the same way that you and some of the people that support you do, please, if you want to open your mind and open your heart, I would love to give you a key.

She concluded by saying, “Thank you so much. Thank you Hillary for inspiring all of us.”

