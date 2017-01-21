Miley Cyrus Sends Crystal Clear Message About Trump Inauguration With New Instagram Pic

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has weighed in on Donald Trump taking over the White House, and the 24-year-old musician clearly disapproves. On Friday, the former Disney channel star shared a photo of Barack Obama appearing to give “the bird” to the camera to communicate how she feels towards Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared the photo on social media with the simple caption: “Yup.”

Yup. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Clearly, many of Cyrus’ followers felt the same way as she did. Since posting on Instagram, Miley’s photo received more than 192k likes in less than an hour and thousands of comments.

Over the course of the Presidential election, Cyrus was an outspoken supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. When Donald Trump officially won the election back in November, Miley shared a tearful response to the results on social media.

“Given the result [of the election], maybe I really am different… but maybe a lot of people that I’m surrounded by think with open arms and open minds like I do,” Cyrus said in a social media video.

“I’ve been very vocal for my support for everyone besides Donald Trump — heavily supported Bernie, heavily supported Hillary, and I still think that, in her lifetime, she deserves to be the first female president, and that’s what makes me so sad. I wish she had an opportunity because she fought for so long and because I believe her when she says that she loves this country. This is all she’s ever done; she’s given her life to make it better.”

Cyrus explained during the video that she wanted there to be a peaceful transition of power and ideas for when the billionaire real estate mogul takes office.

“Treat people with love, treat people with compassion, and I will do the same for you,” she said. “Anything you every want to talk about or understand… if you want to open your mind and open your heart, I would love to give you the key.”

