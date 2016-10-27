Miley Cyrus Says Her Engagement Ring From Liam Hemsworth “Isn’t Really My Aesthetic”

Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding plans are back on, but her engagement ring isn’t really her fave.

The bride-to-be was on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and chatted about the giant diamond on her left hand, E! News reports.

Cyrus had shared a photo to instagram of her ring with an expression that stated pretty clearly that she wasn’t a big fan of it, DeGeneres asked if the singer was wearing the ring,

“This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune,” Cyrus said about her ring.

“And he’s kind of like what’s going on? It’s like, well, this isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me,” she finished.

The couple had first gotten engaged in 2012, but a year later called it off. Then, in 2015 the ring was suddenly back on Cyrus’ finger and the pair revealed they were back together and resuming the wedding planning.

