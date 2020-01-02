Miley Cyrus Revisits Liam Hemsworth Wedding, Infamous Bong Incident in Decade-End Video

Miley Cyrus was one of thousands of social media users to reminisce on their lives over the past decade ahead of ringing in 2020, sharing a number of posts including a video chronicling her experiences from 2010-2019.

The video was titled Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes and featured a selection of notable moments from the singer’s last decade, including her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The Australian actor first shows up in footage from the pair’s film The Last Song, which was released in 2010.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013, but got back together in 2016 and married in December 2018. In August 2019, it was reported that they had split, and Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus that month.

In addition to the clip from The Last Song, Cyrus’ decade video features a report on the duo’s engagement, a report about their initial breakup following a clip from Cyrus’ infamous 2013 VMAs performance with Robin Thicke and a foam finger, a photo from their wedding and a report about their divorce.

Along with her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus’ video also includes footage of the then-17-year-old using a bong, which was released by TMZ and caused a major controversy at the time. The footage was accompanied by a headline that read, “Miley Cyrus Recalls Losing Walmart Deal Over ‘Ripping a Bong’ at 17.” The footage was directly followed by a clip from Cyrus’ first appearance hosting Saturday Night Live in which she sang the line, “I’m sorry that I’m not perfect” in her monologue.

Other moments preserved in the video include Cyrus’ final season of Hannah Montana, the releases of her albums Can’t Be Tamed, Bangerz, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, Younger Now and her EP She Is Coming, the movies LOL and So Undercover, a number of awards show performances and several of the star’s philanthropic efforts.

The video ended with new footage of the 27-year-old that read “2020. New Era Starts Now.” Cyrus was shown wearing a t-shirt that read “I Am Here,” which is likely an indication of new music as her She Is Coming EP was reported to be followed by two more projects titled She Is Here and She Is Everything. The three EPs will comprise the Tennessee native’s seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus. It was scheduled to be released in 2019, but will now arrive in 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin