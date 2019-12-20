Miley Cyrus Seems to Mock Marriage to Liam Hemsworth With Comment on Social Media

A comment Miley Cyrus left on Instagram is being seen as a knock at her marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth. After an artist known as The Most Famous Artist (who’s also known as Matty Mo) posted his intention to marry the pop singer on Instagram sometime in the upcoming calendar year. It was Cyrus’ response that seemed to be a reference to her short-lived marriage to the Australian actor.

“It probably won’t last long,” Cyrus wrote. “But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

While the initial post had already gained some traction, Cyrus’ comment had more than 50 replies, many of whom were all in favor of the digital shipping. “What a legend,” wrote one fan, while another asked to be invited to their wedding, promising “I give really good gifts.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth filed for divorce back in August after only eight months of marriage, though they had been a couple for the better part of a decade. The former couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Following the divorce, Cyrus was seeing reality star Kaitlynn Carter for around a month. Following their breakup in the fall, the singer posted a handful of posts indicating she was focusing on herself.

More recently, Cyrus has teased that she’ll be putting out some new music with her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The two registered the band name Bandit and Bardot with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of Cyrus’ company, Smiley Miley Inc. This, of course, had fans immediately speculating that the two were going to be an item on stage as well as off.

Simpson also commented about his relationship with a fellow musician, which began back in October.

“We are very, very happy,” Simpson said, explaining that their similarities make them a natural fit for one another. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know? The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long… [we] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”