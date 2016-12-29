Miley Cyrus Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Debbie Reynolds

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a heartbreaking tribute to Debbie Reynolds. The pop superstar posted an old black-and-white photo of the late actress and used the caption to write a touching message.

Cyrus posted the photo with the caption: “wow…this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…… A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 28, Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive stroke. The actress was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, California when she suffered the emergency.

Her heartbreaking death took place only one day after her daughter and Star Wars actress, Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Reynolds was utterly devastated after her daughter’s death. The final words that she spoke were about Carrie, and how much she missed her.

After the news of Reynold’s death surfaced, a slew of celebrities paid homage to the Singin’ in the Rain star.

Kimberly J. Brown, who starred in Halloweentown alongside Reynolds, wrote a tribute on Facebook to describe how the 84-year-old mother of two impacted her life. “Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest,” Brown wrote. “She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart.

Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in, and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter.”

Read the full statement here.

Celebrities that posted tributes to Debbie Reynolds on social media include Cher, Rita Wilson, Bette Midler, and many others.

THIS IS TRAGIC 😩 I 💖‘d DEBBIE,SHE WAS TUFF FUNNY,TOLD“BEST”OLD 40′s-50′s SHOW BIZ STORIES& LIVED THROUGH HOLLYWOOD 🐂💩…A HUGE TESTAMENT 2HER — Cher (@cher) December 29, 2016

Beautiful , sweet, Debbie Reynolds. Could the bond between mother and daughter have been s… https://t.co/KyUQ3ZbnVP pic.twitter.com/ZqktGezKid — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds is survived by her son, Todd Fisher, and granddaughter, Billie Lourd.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Debbie Reynolds’ family and friends during this difficult time.

MORE Miley Cyrus: Are Miley and Liam Hemsworth Doing Another Movie? | Miley Snaps Posts Insanely Tough Looking Yoga Photo | Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Get Ugly In Sweaters For Christmas | Miley Cyrus Shares Insane Selfie | Whose Family Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Celebrate the Holidays With? | Miley Cyrus’ Tacky Christmas Sweaters Are Out of Control This Year | Here’s Where Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Reportedly Eyeing As Wedding Venue

[H/T Instagram: Miley Cyrus]