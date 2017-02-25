Miley Cyrus Reveals New Look, Compares It To America’s ‘Growth’

Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram to show off a beautiful selfie and her personal growth.
She showed off a selfie of herself as she was making a FaceTime call with the caption, “im showin growth [woman emoji] so shall our country [heart emoji].”
Videos by PopCulture.com
im showin growth 👩 so shall our country 💛
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on
The 24-year-old singer looked beautiful in her white tee shirt and flowing blonde and brown hair. The pop star also wore a necklace with a pendant and a earrings. She appears to be letting her brunette hair color come back in fully.
It has been reported that Miley and beau Liam Hemsworth are planning a wedding for this summer, but that won’t be the biggest change for the singer.
A source revealed that the longtime lovebirds will be heading overseas.
“[Miley’s] telling close friends she’ll move to Australia next year,” the source said. “She loves the laid-back lifestyle there. She feels right at home.”
More News:
- Lady Gaga Ditches The Bra In New Pic
- Justin Bieber Reveals Explanation For Pee Stain Pants
- Farrah Abraham Reacts To Backlash Over Daughter’s Slumber Party
- Kailyn Lowry Tweets ‘Thank You For The Support,’ Gets Blasted By Follower In One Brutal Tweet
[H/T Instagram, mileycyrus]