Does This Photo Show Miley Cyrus Secretly Getting Married?

Billy Ray Cyrus has sparked massive speculation that his daughter Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth have married.

I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

On Thursday night, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer shared a photo of his pop superstar daughter on social media with a cryptic message that sounded a lot like Miley and her Hunger Games beau tied the knot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Billy Ray captioned the photo: “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.”

The image was a screenshot of a digital camera that showed 24-year-old Miley Cyrus beaming with joy as she smiled from ear to ear. Fans of the former Hannah Montana star noticed that she was wearing a white outfit that could possibly be a wedding dress.

Shortly after posting, Billy Ray’s fans flooded the comments section to ask whether Miley actually got hitched.

“Omg is that a wedding dress?” one fan wrote.

“I’m so mad. You can’t just start all the drama and leave us hanging,” another commented.

Neither Billy Ray nor Miley Cyrus have spoken out yet to deny or confirm whether she is married or not.

The original plans were for Miley and Liam to wed at some time this coming summer. The lovebirds were allegedly eyeballing a destination wedding somewhere in the Himalayan mountains.

An insider close to the “Wrecking Ball” songstress told Life & Style magazine: “Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions. She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism, so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life.”

After the wedding, Miley and Liam reportedly have plans to live in Australia.

“[Miley’s] telling close friends she’ll move to Australia next year,” a source said according to Daily Mail. “She loves the laid-back lifestyle there. She feels right at home.”

Miley and Liam first got engaged back in 2012. However, they briefly broke it off back in 2016, but reconciled later in the year.

“At the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen,” Liam said during an interview with GQ last May. “We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that.”

Do you think that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are actually married?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]