Miley Cyrus Got Some Epic Presents From Liam Hemsworth For Her Birthday

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus turned 24 years old on Wednesday, and she received some totally epic gifts from her actor fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

The Hunger Games star went all out with two star-shaped smiley face balloons as well as a bouquet of pink, orange, and yellow gerbera daisies and yellow roses. However, Miley’s favorite gift came in a small brown package that was covered in cutouts of a star, a moon, and a unicorn and decorated with heart, flower, smiley face, and peace sign stickers.

Miley captioned the first photo: “Best bday evaaaaaa!!!!!!!! Thank you my loooooove.”

Inside the beautifully packaged box was a massive gold ring with multi-colored stones which Miley put on her middle finger of her left hand.

The birthday girl captioned the second photo: “Look at datttt Rainboooowwwwwwww rock! You always know how to make my “grubby little kid fingers” *SHINE*!!! (P.S. please take notice of that beautiful packaging!!!!!”

Noticeably missing from the snap that Miley shared showing off her new ring was the enormous diamond engagement ring that Liam gave her when he first proposed in 2012. However, she has explained that she does not wear it all the time.

Liam Hemsworth also shared a photo of Miley on Instagram. The picture shows Miley holding her unopened present. He captioned the photo: “Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!”

These latest photos that Liam and Miley posted indicate that the couple is currently on good terms even though it was recently reported that the “Wrecking Ball” singer did not want to get married.

A source reportedly said during a chat with Australia’s NW magazine that “she’s dropping all these hints that she’s not marriage material but he’s not catching on at all.” Check out more of the details about why Miley doesn’t think she’s marriage material here.

What do you think of the birthday presents that Liam Hemsworth bought for Miley Cyrus?

