Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth A Massive Smooch On New Year’s Eve

By

Miley Cyrus rang in the new year with her soon-to-be hubby Liam Hemsworth. She gave him a whopper of a kiss to kick off the new year!

But Hemsworth wasn’t the only one to get a kiss. She also posted pictures of her kissing, well, pretty much anything.

NY kiss

She even posted one of her kissing her mom. 

@tishcyrus 💋💋💋💋

Do you think Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve pictures are cute? Let us know in the comments below. 

