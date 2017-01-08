Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth A Massive Smooch On New Year’s Eve

Miley Cyrus rang in the new year with her soon-to-be hubby Liam Hemsworth. She gave him a whopper of a kiss to kick off the new year!
But Hemsworth wasn’t the only one to get a kiss. She also posted pictures of her kissing, well, pretty much anything.
She even posted one of her kissing her mom.
