Miley Cyrus Drops NSFW Comment To Donald Trump Supporters

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has made it abundantly clear who she will be voting for on November 8 in the Presidential election. She also used her giant celebrity platform on social media by posting a pic on Instagram to throw shade at the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The 23-year-old singer posted the photo of herself bending over with her head between her legs during a workout.

She shared the photo with the caption: “Good morning!!!!! Kiss my ashtanga a** if you aren’t voting for @hillaryclinton #imwithher #mydreamistodoyogawithHC.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer has also been actively campaigning for the Democratic Party presidential nominee on college campuses by going door to door in the dorm rooms. Most recently, Cyrus made a visit to George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia to encourage the students to vote.

The former Disney channel darling donned a patriotic outfit with her own spin, of course, as she posed for photos with fans. Cyrus also took the opportunity to tell the students about the power that millennials have in the upcoming presidential election.

After a long day spreading the word, Cyrus shared about the experience on Twitter. The former Hannah Montana actress wrote: “Campaigned for @HillaryClinton today in GMU in VA encouraging young people to volunteer and vote!!!”

During the entire campaign process, Miley has not been shy about sharing her opinions. She was formerly a Bernie Sanders supporter, before turning her effort to aiding the Clinton campaign. Miley has claimed that she is going to leave the United States if Donald Trump gets elected, and she even gone as far as to compare him to the Kardashians.

“I do think there’s something that goes with the Kardashians and Trump,” Cyrus said in a recent interview with Variety. “The Kardashians are better than Trump, because they are not trying to run the country. They are just trying to be famous, and that’s fine. We are obsessed with celebrity. When Trump started this, I was laughing. I thought, ‘It’s not going to go anywhere; there’s no way he’ll be the candidate.’”

What are your thoughts about what Miley Cyrus had to say to the Donald Trump supporters?

