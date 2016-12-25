Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Celebrate the Holidays With the Cyrus Family

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are celebrating the holidays early!

The couple celebrated with Cyrus’ family on Tuesday, posing with Miley’s parents — Billy Ray and Tish — and her siblings, Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison for a family photo in front of a Christmas tree.

“Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” Brandi wrote next to the snap.

The Voice judge has been getting festive for a while, as evidenced by her plethora of Christmas sweaters, but this recent gathering brought the whole family together for some holiday fun, even including some of the star’s furry friends.

The singer shared a snap of herself cuddling with Hemsworth’s dog, Dora, with the pair lying on the floor together showing a little love.

As for Cyrus and Hemworth, a source close to The Voice production told Entertainment Tonight that the pair’s relationship is “stronger than ever.”

