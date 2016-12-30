Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are “Happy Hippies” During Children’s Hospital Visit

Miley Cyrus is helping spread some happiness around the San Diego Rady Children’s Hospital. She and fiancé Liam Hemsworth visited with the patients there as part of the Happy Hippie Foundation. Despite Christmas being over, Cyrus is determined to continue to spread the holiday cheer.

Hemsworth arrived at the hospital in a plain old outfit of a flannel and jeans, while Cyrus decided to take the “Happy Hippie” description to heart. She showed up in a flowery green dress, pink coat and boots, and a flower and peace sign bag. She was “hippie” through and through.

The “Happy” part of the visit came whenever the patients saw the two actors. The two were able to take selfies and spend time with patients, both in common areas and in their private rooms, helping to make everyone feel special. Cyrus documented the visit on her Instagram, and it’s clear that she was having a lot more fun than Hemsworth, who is always hanging out in the corner of the photos.

“Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere!” Cyrus shared. “@liamhemsorth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie!!!!”

Of course, the parents of children at the hospital shared their photos as well. What’s more, the Rady Children’s Hospital put together a video of photos of the celebrity’s visit for their Facebook page.

“Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize!”

The Happy Hippie Foundation was launched in 2015 and is a program that helps young people fight against injustice. Cyrus has been working with them for a while and is clearly a big fan of what they do for others. She recently posted a social call out to the group on her Instagram page.

“My parents always made Christmas about others and I hope you find it in your heart to do the same! @happyhippifdn is what I am most thankful for this year because of the purpose it gives me,” she wrote. “Without it I would feel so lost and useless on this planet!”

