Miley Cyrus Allegedly Does Not Want To Marry Liam Hemsworth

It seems like there may be trouble in paradise for pop superstar Miley Cyrus and her Hollywood actor fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Following their split back in 2013, the couple has rekindled their engagement. Twenty-six-year-old Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth is reportedly eager to tie the knot with his “Wrecking Ball” singer fiancé as soon as possible, however, Miley apparently does not want to rush into anything whatsoever.

A source reportedly said during a chat with Australia’s NW magazine that “she’s dropping all these hints that she’s not marriage material but he’s not catching on at all.”

The insider also said, “While Miley may love him, if they don’t get on the same page soon, it’ll only end in heartbreak for him.”

The 23-year-old former Hannah Montana star recently explained during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she often does not wear the engagement ring that Liam gave her. She explained that it was “too bling,” and it “isn’t really my aesthetic.”

“This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune,” Cyrus said about her ring.

“And he’s kind of like what’s going on? It’s like, well, this isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me,” Cyrus said.

Miley may not be desperate to get hitched any time soon, but she did look quite happy when she recently posed for a selfie with Liam in a rare public appearance.

After meeting on the set of their movie The Last Song, the couple first started dating back in 2009. Three years later in 2012 they first got engaged. They split in 2013, but then got back together again in 2015

It should be noted that there has been no confirmation by Miley Cyrus or Liam Hemsworth themselves that they do not plan on getting married, only from inside sources.

Do you think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will actually get married or do you think they will go their separate ways because she isn’t “marriage material?”

