Michelle Obama Tweets For The First Time Since Donald Trump Becomes President

Yesterday was a monumental day. Donald Trump became President of the United States. From start to finish, the entire inauguration was a media frenzy that sparked both positive and negative messages. And it even spawned a classic face from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

But she took to Twitter to say her final farewell, and that she is not going anywhere:

After an extraordinary 8 years, I’ll be taking a little break. Will be back before you know it to work with you on the issues we care about. pic.twitter.com/o0ECJitXnw — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 20, 2017

The day was full of political candidates and celebrities tweeting. Even former President Barack Obama broke his silence and tweeted for the first time not as President:

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

Alongside the former President and First Lady, newly elected Donald Trump had multiple messages for Twitter followers:

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people,” Trump tweeted. “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it’s going to be #AmericaFirst.”

While President Trump may be eager to get behind the desk in the Oval office and get to work, there were others who were not so thrilled that he was taking his place in the White House.

A slew of celebrities took to Twitter and other social media platforms in order to express their reaction to the new Donald Trump presidency. Some were excited, but there were many that were fearful and/or angry. The most shocking reaction actually came from Cowboys & Aliens star Olivia Wilde. Check out what she had to say here.

