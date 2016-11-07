Michael Buble’s Sister-In-Law Says Noah ‘Doesn’t Have Leukemia’

Michael Bublé recently made the heartbreaking announcement that his 3-year-old son Noah has been diagnosed with cancer.

Us reports Bublé’s sister-in-law Daniela Lopilato told an Argentinian TV station that he does not have Leukemia, however, the type of cancer has not been revealed.

Lopilato says, “To tell you the truth, I’m devastated. This is very recent,” adding, “The only thing I ask is that you don’t speculate because not everyone has children and can understand what this means.”

She continued saying her brother and his wife are, “broken in half” over the diagnosis. She revealed that “Michael and my sister will publish more statements and I can’t say anymore but it’s not leukemia or the central nervous system as people are saying.”

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato released a joint statement on Friday announcing the news. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children,” read the Facebook statement. “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

We wish them the best and we will continue to follow this story closely as new details are revealed.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com