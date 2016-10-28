Michael Buble Speaks Out About Kris Jenner Confronting Him

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, October 27, Michael Buble revealed that Kris Jenner once gave him a “ton of sh*t” for cracking a joke about her daughter Kim Kardashian while on stage.

The incident went down back in 2011 when the Canadian crooner was performing at the iHeartRadio Live concert in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood, according to Us Weekly. The 41-year-old singer told host Andy Cohen that the wisecrack that got him into trouble with Kris Jenner was about the Kim Kardashian and her sex tape with Ray J.

“[Kris Jenner] gave me a ton of s—t for a joke I made about Kim Kardashian… I said, ‘Ladies and gentleman, please welcome to the stage Miss Kim Kardashian.’ And so they all thought she was coming. I was joking and she wasn’t,” Buble explained. “Then I was like, ‘No, I’m just messing with you. That bitch is never coming on my stage. Because she didn’t put me in that video.’ I said, ‘I’m so jealous of Ray J.’ I was putting myself down, but all that her mom read was that I called her a bitch. They weren’t happy about it.”

Buble did not reveal exactly when Kardashian clan matriarch confronted him about the joke, but he did explain that the pair were able to settle the dispute. “I had to explain it to her,” Buble said. “She went, ‘Oh, [because] I wondered what we did to you.”

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen then went on to joke about how busy 60-year-old Kris Jenner must be trying to constantly handle family drama. “it must be exhausting,” Cohen said. “You have a lot of stuff to clean up.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian clan matriarch has put aside chastising performers lately and has been busy trying to help her daughter Kim in her recovery process from the frightening robbery that went down in Paris earlier in October.

Kris Jenner recently attended the Good American Presentation Fashion Show, during the event she chatted with E! News about showing support for Kim.

“It’s a process,” Jenner said. “One day at a time. It’s a process.” Kris Jenner also said that she is “doing what a mother does” by surrounding Kim with her loved ones and doing everything she can to make her daughter feel safe.

The Selfish author is clearly doing better as she has surfaced in public twice now without her face being covered.

