Sports Commentator Mia Khalifa Cooks For Her Fans In Her Underwear

Throughout her career, Mia Khalifa has worn many different hats. Before she became a sports commentator, she worked in the adult film industry, and before that, she worked at the fast food establishment Whataburger. From the looks of things, Khalifa is adding yet another hat to her resume, which is that of a chef.

I updated my wishlist and am officially taking recipe requests! (Don’t let the hat fool you, I can cook more than turnovers) Just add the dish you wanna see me make and your social media handle in the note when you send something. Link is in my bio for the next 24 hours 👩🏽‍🍳 A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Potentially thanks to her time spent at Whataburger, Khalifa is offering fans the opportunity to cook anything they want. The social media personality takes those requests and posts them on her Instagram story, which leave the social media site 24 hours after she posts them. In exchange, all fans have to do is buy her a variety of presents.

Khalifa might have gained a massive following from her work in the adult film industry, but she has somewhat successfully been able to reinvent herself with her commentary on a variety of sports. She regularly appears on sports podcasts and commentary programs to provide her insight into athletics.

In addition to the revealing photos the personality posts on her social media accounts, she has also made a name for herself for insulting people. In one instance, a fan got a tattoo of her face, which he implied was due to her adult film work. The quality of the tattoo wasn’t that high, so she went on to mock him for being such a fan of hers.

In other instances, Khalifa has insulted well-known athletes for attempting to seduce her on social media sites and publicly posted their efforts. The personality did, however, reveal that one athlete did, in fact, successfully woo her over social media and the two are now dating.

