Mia Khalifa Shows Off Her Risque Lingerie For Instagram

Mia Khalifa is one of the hottest people on social media and she has just shown off some major assets.

She posted two different pics in a maroon floral top and daisy duke shorts and thigh high boots.

Khalifa paired the look with a lingerie bra and an oversized pair of black glasses, giving her that hot librarian look. She also wore a body chain and a pair of dangling silver earrings.

The first pic just shows the social media personality in her car drinking out of a red party cup. She’s showing ample cleavage and she captioned it: “Chocolate milk roadie.”

Chocolate milk roadie A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

In the next pic Khalifa shows off the entire outfit taking a full body pic. But in this caption she talks about the lingerie. She captioned the pic:

“Not an April fools joke, @bluebellaofficial is having a 50% off lingerie sale! Judging by the compliments I got last night, I’d get in on these deals if I were you 😏 follow the link in my bio to check out what they have and stock up to add a sexy peekaboo touch to your summer style.”

