Metropolitan Opera House Evacuated After Mysterious Powder Dropped on Orchestra

The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City was evacuated Saturday night during a performance of Guillaume Tell. The evacuation occurred after an audience member sprinkled a mysterious powder in the orchestra pit, according to NBC New York.

During the show’s intermission, an unknown audience member went on stage and proceeded to sprinkle an unknown and mysterious white powder down into the orchestra pit. This happened around 5:30 pm.

After the Opera House evacuated everyone, Hazmat crews and EMS responded to the scene. According to CBS News one person was exposed to the powder, and that person’s condition is currently unknown. The NYPD is currently investigating the incident, though there have been no arrests made, as they police are still looking for the audience member in question.

The Metropolitan Opera posted on Facebook that the performance of Guillaume Tell had been canceled due to the incident. They advise those planning on seeing the performance on Saturday to contact their customer care office to schedule another performance.

