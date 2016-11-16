Metallica Is Doing Something Very Different With Their New Album

Metallica is taking an exciting creative angle in promoting their upcoming album that their fans will surely be amped to hear. In an unprecedented move, the legendary rock band will be releasing music videos for every single song off their forthcoming album titled Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Starting at 12 pm on November 16, the band will be releasing music videos on www.metallica.com every two hours until 10 pm. The videos will be dropping around the globe, and are going to give the band’s fans an opportunity to check out the new tunes two days prior to the official November 18 release of the album.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a schedule of when each music video is going to drop on the band’s website:

Wednesday, November 18

12 pm EST – “Dream No More” (Directed by Tom Kirk) – Gshow Globo, Brazil

2pm EST – “Confusion” (Directed by Claire Marie Vogel) – Rolling Stone, USA

4 pm EST – “ManUNkind” (Directed by Jonas Akerlund) – Bravewords, Canada

6 pm EST – “Now That We’re Dead” (Directed by Herring & Herring) – Pitchfork, USA

8 pm EST – “Here Comes Revenge” (Directed by Jessica Cope) – Triple M, Australia

10 pm EST – “Am I Savage” (Directed by Herring & Herring) – Ro69.JP (Rockin’ On), Japan

Thursday, November 17

12 am EST – “Halo On Fire” (Directed by Herring & Herring) – BiLD / Metal Hammer, Germany

2 am EST – “Murder One” (Directed by Robert Valley) – Le Parisian, France

4 am EST – “Spit Out The Bone” (Directed by Phil Mucci0 – NME, England

6 am EST – “Lords of Summer” (Directed by Brett Murray) – Aftonbladet, Sweden

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct is the first studio album for the Grammy-award winning rock group since their 2008 multi-platinum Death Magnetic.

The band first formed back in 1981. Guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich originally formed the group, and they have since gone on to become one of the most influential bands across the world. Metallica has sold 110 million albums worldwide and have performed on all seven continents (literally). After a rare performance in Antarctica, the band secured their spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first act to ever play all seven continents within a year!

In their highly-acclaimed history, Metallica has won nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

Check out an official video from Hardwired…To Self-Destruct for the song “Hardwired” below:

Are you excited to watch all the music videos Metallica is going to release for every song on their upcoming album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct?