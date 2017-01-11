Mel Gibson Burns Holes Through Meryl Streep With Confused Look During Her Donald Trump Speech

While there was a slew of celebrities who were inspired by Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, there was one actor in attendance who did not seem very impressed: Mel Gibson.

During a portion of Streep’s speech, the cameras at the 74th Annual Golden Globes panned over towards Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson. The 61-year-old, who is known to be politically conservative, was looking on with a perplexed expression on his face.

Seated in front of Gibson was Vince Vaughn, one of the stars of Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge. Vaughn, who describes himself as a libertarian, was glaring at Streep the entire time without blinking. He had a completely angry expression on his face as Meryl bashed the President-elect.

As you might imagine, the Twitterverse absolutely exploded after Gibson and Vaughn were seeing glaring at Meryl Streep.

And the #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance at an Award Show goes to…Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson. pic.twitter.com/K8t1xVbMNO — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 9, 2017

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn’s faces during Streep’s speech explain exactly how half the country feels about Hollywood attacking Trump. pic.twitter.com/U4xhLOT8Bn — Jack Murphy (@WeNeedTrump) January 9, 2017

Other than Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson who were visibly displeased with Streep’s Golden Globes speech, there was a bevy of celebrities voiced their support on social media and on other platforms.

Most recently, Ben Affleck pointed out one huge flaw in Donald Trump‘s Twitter response. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling vowed to continue bashing Trump. Hollywood superstar George Clooney scorched the President-elect. The co-hosts of The View erupted after Jedediah Bila defended Trump. Piers Morgan slammed Meryl Streep for her hypocritical speech.

What was your reaction to seeing Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes?

