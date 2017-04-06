Mel B And Nanny Spotted In Bikinis Together Before Alleged Affair With Husband

All new photos of Mel B and the family nanny soaking up the sun in bikinis only weeks before firing her have surfaced online.

The images show the 41-year-old former Spice Girl and the 26-year-old German nanny Lorraine Gilles on what Mel B described as a “holiday from hell” in Ibiza back in July of 2016.

Mel B claims that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte insisted upon bringing Lorraine on the vacation and that he spent the entire time “name calling, screaming, yelling, demeaning conduct.”

“I would leave the boat daily to go to the gym in an effort to get away from [Stephen] and Lorraine,” Mel B said in the court papers.

Despite what Mel B wrote in the court filing, she seemed to be having an enjoyable time on the luxury yacht while smiling it up with Lorraine Gilles.

In her recently filed divorce papers, the America’s Got Talent host alleged that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte was physically and verbally abusive towards her and was also having an affair with Lorraine. Mel B even accused her film producer ex of getting the nanny pregnant then paying for her to have an abortion.

“[He] would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was,” Mel B said in the court docs. “I later discovered that [he] was having sex with Lorraine and was paying her inordinate amounts of money. Over the course of some three years, I recently learned that [he] paid Lorraine in excess of $300,000 for alleged nanny services.”

Stephen Belafonte’s legal team finally spoke out about all of the horrific allegations on Wednesday.

“It’s a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter,” the statement read. “In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies.”

Belafonte’s reps continued by saying: “When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children.”

