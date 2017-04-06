New Photos Revealed Of Mel B Lip-Locked With Two Other Women On Boat Trip

All new photos have surfaced showing America’s Got Talent host Mel B kissing another woman only weeks before her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte allegedly impregnated the family nanny.

The 41-year-old was pictured during a Sydney, Australia vacation back in 2014 locking lips and snuggling with two other women. The boat trip was reportedly the moments when Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s marriage began to take a drastic turn for the worst.

Months later, the former Spice Girl says her husband revealed that the family nanny, 26-year-old Lorraine Gilles, was pregnant with his child. Mel B said she was “shocked and in disbelief” by the news and that Belafonte proceeded to demand that Gilles aborts the baby.

Three months before the photos were taken, Mel B revealed to shock jock Howard Stern that before she met Stephen Belafonte she had been engaged in a five-year relationship with a woman named Christa Parker.

“People call me lesbian, bisexual, or heterosexual, but I know who’s in my bed and that’s it…I have a huge libido and a great sex life,” she said.

In the restraining order court documents that Mel B filed, she claimed that Stephen insisted on having an “open” relationship in their marriage. She accused her former spouse of demanding that she was extorted into sexual activity when he would threaten to release inappropriate videos and photos of her online.

“[Stephen] often times demanded that I participate in sexual intercourse with him and random women that he brought back to our hotel rooms,” she said. “If I objected to participating, he would threaten to release compromising videos of me.”

Not only does Mel B claim that Belafonte coerced her into sexual activity, but also she accused him of being physically and verbally abusive over the course of their marriage.

On Wednesday of this week, Stephen Belafonte’s legal team finally spoke out about all of the horrific allegations.

“It’s a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter,” the statement read. “In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies.”

Belafonte’s reps continued by saying: “When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children.”

