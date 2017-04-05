A Disastrous Detail Revealed About Mel B’s Husband Allegedly Involving The Nanny

A shocking new detail about Mel B’s failed marriage with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has surfaced.

The America’s Got Talent host claims that her film producer former spouse impregnated the family nanny and then paid for her to have an abortion. Mel B says that Stephen and their 26-year-old German nanny Lorraine Gilles were having sex during the seven years she was nannying for their three children.

The former Spice Girl also accused her husband of ten years of paying Lorraine an absurd amount of money for “nanny services.”

“[He] would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was,” Mel B said in the court docs. “I later discovered that [he] was having sex with Lorraine and was paying her inordinate amounts of money. Over the course of some three years, I recently learned that [he] paid Lorraine in excess of $300,000 for alleged nanny services.”

She continued by saying: “[Stephen] immediately began setting Lorraine up as my rival. She answered to, and reported to [him].”

The 41-year-old singer says that Stephen told her back in 2014 that Lorraine was pregnant with his child, and that she was in “shock” and “disbelief.”

When Mel B finally found the courage to fire Lorraine, she says that Stephen “went ballistic.”

“He screamed and yelled at me for some three straight hours,” Mel B said. “He told me that Lorraine raised our children far better than I ever could. He told me that she was his ‘ride or die b*tch’ and the only woman in his life that completely had his back. [He] stated to me, ‘No matter what she will always be in my life. How dare you fire her.’”

“He then threatened, ‘You do realize that Lorraine could be a witness against you and give a story to the press and tell child services. Your career will be ruined.”

While Mel B is adamant about the accusations against Stephen and his relationship with the family nanny, Lorraine’s sister has spoken out and completely rejected all the allegations.

“My sister and I are very, very close and I would have known about this, believe me. I don’t know where this is coming from,” Jacquelyn Baartz said. “She worked for the family for seven years and had nothing but positive experiences. She really loved those kids as if they were her own, so she stayed on much longer than she originally planned to.”

