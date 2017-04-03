Police Raid Home Of Mel’ B’s Ex Seeking Illegal Firearms

The saga of America’s Got Talent judge Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte just keeps getting crazier.

After rumors of an open relationship and threesomes began swirling, now we have “illegal firearms raid” to add to the growing list of events.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports say that Belafonte arrived at his $9 million Hollywood Hills mansion to find police waiting for him.

They are said to have immediately patted him down, presented a search warrant for the premises, and then entered his home using a battering ram, crowbar, and various other tools.

Apparently, the LAPD has trouble working doors? Belafonte was reportedly very cooperative, going so far as to say that he “was never in cuffs,” and adding, “they didn’t detain me. They just asked me questions real quick.” So it seems like they could’ve just let him open it with a key instead of treating it like they were knights storming a castle.

The day after the incident he was back to normal life, with no mention of what happened on social media, rather he was celebrating his daughters 10th birthday.

Everybody wish my beautiful daughter Angel a happy 10th birthday it’s actually on Monday! You’re growing into such an amazing beautiful person with one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever seen someone have!!! You too Maddy bears! A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

So why were the police at Belafonte’s home in the first place? Well, it’s reported that they were investigating him because they received info that he may have breached a previous domestic violence conviction.

He was charged in 2003 with domestic violence and, as part of the conviction guidelines, he was barred from owning any guns. Reportedly, his brother was boasting to people that Belafonte did have guns inside his home

This, to the best of available evidence, seems to be why the cops turned up.

Belafonte has a pretty volatile past, and with Mel B especially. He’s rumored to have gotten so angry with once that he punched her dog (which, if true, makes you not feel so bad about his door) and she is said to be extremely opposed to having guns in the home.

After all was said and done, Belafonte said, “I have no idea what’s going on — maybe they (random people) were pranking, swatting or something like that.”

Potentially getting jailed over false accusations. That’s some prank.

More News:

[H/T: Page Six]