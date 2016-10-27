Megyn Kelly to Co-Host ‘Live With Kelly’ With Kelly Ripa in November

Live With Kelly will be getting one extra Kelly this November!

PEOPLE reports that Fox News host Megyn Kelly will fill the co-host seat next to Kelly Ripa the day after the presidential election on Nov. 9. The appearance will be Kelly’s first time co-hosting the ABC moring show, and the episode will also feature actress Naomi Watts and actor Michael Ealy, as well as a performance from country singer Cam.

Ripa is still searching for a permanent co-host after the position was vacated by Michael Strahan, and Ripa has had many famous names fill the spot in Strahan’s absence, including Anderson Cooper, Jeff Gordon and Neil Patrick Harris.

