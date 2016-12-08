Meghan Trainor Cancels the Rest of Her Tour Due to Illness

Meghan Trainor has had to say “NO” to touring.

The 22-year-old performer is taking time off from her tour due to illness. She has cancelled the rest of her tour dates for the year.

On Thursday the “All About That Bass” singer took to Instagram to break the news to her fans, revealing she has had to sit these tour dates out due to doctors’ orders.

“I posted last week that I wasn’t feeling great, but was powering through the best that I could,” Trainor wrote. “Unfortunately, I am not feeling any better and after leaving the doctor today, I have been put on a strict vocal rest for the next two weeks.”

Trainor was slated to perform at 96.5-FM TIC All Star Christmas concert in Connecticut Thursday, Z100’s Jingle Ball 2016 in Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday, HOT 99.5-FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 in Washington D.C. Monday, Power 96.1-FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 in Atlanta on Dec. 16 and the Y100 Jingle Ball 2016 concert in Florida on Dec. 18. according to E! News.

“This absolutely kills me because I was so excited to see all of you on the road,” her post continued. “I’m going to go home and rest so I can get back to see you all as soon as I can. I love you so much and am so appreciative of your love and support that you constantly show me. You mean everything to me. Can’t wait to see you in 2017! Love MTRAIN.”

