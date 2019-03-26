Meghan Markle’s Raunchy TV Comedy Pilot Picked up by Mystery Buyer

Meghan Markle previously starred in a raunchy TV comedy pilot, and it has now been picked up by a mystery buyer.

News of the pilot and its recent acquisition were revealed by actor Max Greenfield (The New Girl, The Neighborhood), who co-starred in the pilot with Markle.

While sitting down with James Corden on the Late Late Show, Greenfield stated the pilot “was called like, The Girls and Boys Guide To Getting Down,” and that “it was a pilot for Comedy Central.

He also shared that actor “Adam Pally (Happy Endings) was in it,” and added that it was shot 10 years ago, or maybe more.

“I got some sort of email recently saying, ‘This person has bought it and they’re putting it out‘ and I was like, ‘Great, good for you,’ ” he continued.

Notably, IMDB categorizes The Girls and Boys Guide to Getting Down as being a “2011 TV Movie,” that appears to be a remake or spinoff of a 2006 independent film.

“This films takes you through a night of partying in L.A. Funny & somewhat outrageous, gives partiers helpful tips about which substances should not be mixed, how to approach potential hook-ups, avoid undesirables & basically have a good time without completely destroying yourself,” a summary of the project reads.

The pilot would have been before Markle was cast on Suits, which she starred on from 2001 until 2018 (Seasons 1-7).

Recently it was announced that Season 9 will be Suits’ last. The show is currently in it’s seventh season.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh spoke to Deadline about the upcoming final season, and addressed rumors that Markle may return.

“As of this minute I don’t know which of our old original cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season,” he admitted. “I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they’re talking about.

“I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including [Gina Torres], we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do,” Korsh added.

At this time, there is no word on who exactly picked up the aforementioned The Girls and Boys Guide to Getting Down pilot, or where it may be made available to watch/stream.