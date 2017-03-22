Megan Fox Flaunts Major Booty In Steamy Lingerie Pic

Megan Fox has shown off her cheeky side in a new ad for lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood.
The mother-of-three played up her sense of humor on Tuesday when she shared the latest pic from the spring campaign.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Fox is seen posing by a door with her backside toward the camera, smiling provocatively while clad in an S&M-inspired outfit.
“When you answer the door for the delivery like…” Megan captioned the photo, adding, “#momlife.”
When you answer the door for the delivery like… @fredericks_hollywood #momlife
A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star modeled an all-black ensemble that included a bustier, lace-up leg accessories, and patent leather pumps with stiletto heels.
Her brunette hair is styled in voluminous waves flowing down her back. And she completes the bombshell look with dramatic make-up and a bold red lipstick.
Fox leveraged her brains and beauty in a favorable partnership with the lingerie brand. She serves as an ambassador, creative collaborator and co-owner—and apparently a model.
The Transformers actress will also has a forthcoming capsule collection in the works.
“I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick’s of Hollywood campaign,” she said in a statement. “Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection.”
My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.
A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on
More News:
- Bella Thorne Shares Racy Bikini Pic On Twitter
- Pamela Anderson Posts Stunning Photo On Instagram
- Courtney Stodden Shares Steamy White Lingerie Photos
[H/T Daily Mail]