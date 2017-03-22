Megan Fox Flaunts Major Booty In Steamy Lingerie Pic

Megan Fox has shown off her cheeky side in a new ad for lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood.

The mother-of-three played up her sense of humor on Tuesday when she shared the latest pic from the spring campaign.

Fox is seen posing by a door with her backside toward the camera, smiling provocatively while clad in an S&M-inspired outfit.

“When you answer the door for the delivery like…” Megan captioned the photo, adding, “#momlife.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star modeled an all-black ensemble that included a bustier, lace-up leg accessories, and patent leather pumps with stiletto heels.

Her brunette hair is styled in voluminous waves flowing down her back. And she completes the bombshell look with dramatic make-up and a bold red lipstick.

Fox leveraged her brains and beauty in a favorable partnership with the lingerie brand. She serves as an ambassador, creative collaborator and co-owner—and apparently a model.

The Transformers actress will also has a forthcoming capsule collection in the works.

“I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick’s of Hollywood campaign,” she said in a statement. “Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection.”

