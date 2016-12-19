Meek Mill Leaks NSFW Picture Of Nicki Minaj, Deletes It Right After

Nikki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill just leaked a totally NSFW photo of the “Bang Bang” rapper. Despite deleting the picture shortly after posting, Meek Mill’s followers were quick to snap a screenshot of the revealing image.

Even though her face can’t be seen in the photo, social media users are speculating that it was in fact Nikki Minaj. The 34-year-old musician was pictured half naked while wearing a see-through, red lingerie ensemble. Minaj is lying on a bed with her back arched.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the leaked photo of Nikki Minaj here.

Meek Mill shared the photo with the caption: “Sitting back like….. $avage… Just friends,” and with a laughing emoji.

While many believed that the woman in the photo was Nikki Minaj, others believed that Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek, had already found himself another lady. In any situation, the photo delivers a revealing glimpse into their rocky relationship.

Nikki and Meek Mill allegedly split a couple weeks ago. The two unfollowed each other on social media, and Mill subsequently deleted his Instagram account around the time of the rumored breakup. Also, Nikki shared a cryptic message on Instagram while using some famous Beyoncé lyrics for the caption: “Thank God I dodged a bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad. (sic)”

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have unfollowed each other on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ErHp46k5FY — Music News & Feed (@Musicnews_feed) December 18, 2016

In the days since calling it quits, Nikki has been sharing a slew of empowering messages to her followers. On Sunday, Minaj shared a photo that was seemingly a shot at her former rapper beau. The post read: “Those people who tried to bury you didn’t know you were a seed.”

Minaj posted the picture with the caption: “Story of my life. Praise God.”

Story of my life. Praise God. 🙏🏽 RP #Kandi A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:34pm PST

Another photo message from last week read: “she is a paradox. she is faithful and yet detached. She is commited and yet relaxed. She loves everyone, and yet no one. She is sociable but also a loner. She is gentle and yet tough. she is passionate but can also be platonic. In short, she is predictable in her unpredictability…(sic)”

Pretty girls, let your light shine bright 💡 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:13am PST

To keep up with Nikki Minaj, follow her on Instagram here.

MORE Nikki Minaj: The Internet Is Having A Meme Party With A New Photo Of Nicki Minaj / Nicki Minaj Goes Full Out Fan Girl When Meeting Her Idol Lauryn Hill For The First Time

[H/T Media Takeout]