Matthew McConaughey Is Down for True Detective Season 3

Matthew McConaughey recently stopped by The Rich Eisen Show to talk football, his role in Sing, and hisaffection for his True Detective character, Rustin “Rust” Cohle.

In short, McConaughey said he would be down for another season if the opportunity arose and he’s already talked to the creator of HBO‘s True Detective.

Eisen brought up a previous conversation he had with the actor where McConaughey said he would return to playing Cohle if given the opportunity.

“I hear that all the time now,” said McConaughey. “‘You said you were going to do season 3. When is it coming?’” He went on to add that the “ball’s not advanced at all. I’ve talked to the creator Nic Pizzolatto who’s taking a little break from it.”

“If that thing was written well and it came up again, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second,” he admitted. “Oh, I’m open to it for sure.”

So…let’s get season 3 of True Detective written well.

True Detective was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike after its first season, but season two seemed to underwhelm both communities. Season two featured an all-new cast, includingColin Farrell, Rachael McAdams, and Vince Vaughn.

Even with some top tier talent, many cited issues with the season’s plot, and fans just didn’t get attached to their characters like they did to Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle and Woody Harrelson’s Marty Hart.

